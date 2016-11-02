Abarrotaron el panteón San Rafael:

Miles acudieron a convivir con sus difuntos
Miles de familias abarrotaron el panteón municipal San Rafael para visitar a sus seres queridos y celebrar el Día de Muertos.
Los juarenses que han perdido amigos o familiares acudieron para limpiar las tumbas y recordar a los fallecidos.
En el predio del cementerio hubo presencia de decenas de agentes policiacos, tránsitos, paramédicos y trabajadores del municipio que auxiliaron a los presentes.
Además continuó la venta de flores, comida, adornos y objetos religiosos, al igual que música en vivo.
