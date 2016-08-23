A Ramón Ayala le robaron todo en este hotel de Las Vegas
Ramón Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte se encontraban de gira en la ciudad de Las Vegas, Nevada pero desafortunadamente fueron víctimas de un roba en el hotel donde se hospedaban.
Mediante un comunicado de prensa, la agrupación afirma que los hechos se suscitaron en el Hotel y Casino Ballys, de las Vegas el pasado lunes cuando el remolque en el que transportaban todos sus instrumentos desapareció del estacionamiento del hotel.
Dentro de la unidad se encontraban varios instrumentos como una batería personalizada valuada en más de 25 mil dólares, un set de percusiones, una bocina y una consola.
“Los hechos fueron reportados a la seguridad del hotel quienes a la fecha se están deslindando de sus responsabilidades”, asegura el grupo en el comunicado.
La oficina de prensa de Ramón Ayala asegura que ya levantaron una denuncia ante las autoridades quienes están investigando el caso.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
2 comentarios sobre “A Ramón Ayala le robaron todo en este hotel de Las Vegas”
