A Facebook se le escapa el control de Marketplace: venta de drogas, animales y servicios sexuales

By canal44
- 4 Octubre, 2016
- in Economía, Internet, Redes Sociales, Tecnología, Tendencia
775

Facebook lanzó ayer Marketplace, su nuevo servicio para la compraventa de artículos, y en tan solo un día de funcionamiento ya se ha encontrado con problemas: algunos usuarios están vendiendo artículos que violan las políticas de comercio de la compañía como drogas, animales y servicios para adultos. La directora de gestión de producto de la compañía Mary Ku ha informado que un fallo técnico ha permitido que este tipo de posts hayan sido publicados sin pasar antes por un proceso de verificación, además de señalar que Facebook ya está trabajando para solucionar el problema.

En este sentido, los usuarios deben atenerse a las normas comunitarias y a la política de comercio de Facebook que prohíbe la venta de este tipo de artículos y servicios, según ha informado un portavoz de la compañía a Business Insider. Además, el portavoz ha señalado que con el objetivo de vigilar lo que se vende en Marketplace, empleados de la compañía trabajarán en la búsqueda de anuncios que no cumplan la normativa de la compañía para después notificar a los usuarios que dichos posts deben ser retirados.

Facebook ha estado probando el servicio entre unos pocos usuarios durante unos meses, pero ahora la plataforma está incluyendo el acceso directo de Marketplace en la barra de central de la app para las personas mayores de edad que residen en Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Australia y Nueva Zelanda. A continuación se muestran algunos de los artículos prohibidos que se están vendiendo en Marketplace.

-Un usuario vendía una serpiente por 300 dólares, aunque un portavoz de Facebook informó que el post ya ha sido retirado:

-Otro miembro de la red social vende crías de erizo por 50 dólares cada una:

-Un usuario en Brooklyn vendiendo una bolsa de marihuana:

