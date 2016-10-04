A Facebook se le escapa el control de Marketplace: venta de drogas, animales y servicios sexuales

Facebook lanzó ayer Marketplace, su nuevo servicio para la compraventa de artículos, y en tan solo un día de funcionamiento ya se ha encontrado con problemas: algunos usuarios están vendiendo artículos que violan las políticas de comercio de la compañía como drogas, animales y servicios para adultos. La directora de gestión de producto de la compañía Mary Ku ha informado que un fallo técnico ha permitido que este tipo de posts hayan sido publicados sin pasar antes por un proceso de verificación, además de señalar que Facebook ya está trabajando para solucionar el problema.
En este sentido, los usuarios deben atenerse a las normas comunitarias y a la política de comercio de Facebook que prohíbe la venta de este tipo de artículos y servicios, según ha informado un portavoz de la compañía a Business Insider. Además, el portavoz ha señalado que con el objetivo de vigilar lo que se vende en Marketplace, empleados de la compañía trabajarán en la búsqueda de anuncios que no cumplan la normativa de la compañía para después notificar a los usuarios que dichos posts deben ser retirados.
Facebook ha estado probando el servicio entre unos pocos usuarios durante unos meses, pero ahora la plataforma está incluyendo el acceso directo de Marketplace en la barra de central de la app para las personas mayores de edad que residen en Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Australia y Nueva Zelanda. A continuación se muestran algunos de los artículos prohibidos que se están vendiendo en Marketplace.
-Un usuario vendía una serpiente por 300 dólares, aunque un portavoz de Facebook informó que el post ya ha sido retirado:
-Otro miembro de la red social vende crías de erizo por 50 dólares cada una:
-Incluso un usuario vende tamales mexicanos por dos dólares (Facebook no prohíbe la venta de alimentos):
-Algunos de los posts que ofrecen servicios para adultos:
-Un usuario en Brooklyn vendiendo una bolsa de marihuana:
lelio vieira carneiro junior
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation regarding this paragraph here at this webpage, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.|
Beatrice
Have actually been taking little over a month.
Jose Wilame Araujo Rodrigues
Superb site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any
message boards that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thank you!
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Highly descriptive blog, I liked that bit.
Will there be a part 2?
Related Site
Its not my first time to pay a visit this website, i am visiting this web site dailly and get fastidious information from here all the time.|
Umanizzare
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice post on building up new website.|
José Wilame Araújo Rodrigues
It’s nearly impossible to find educated people about this subject, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks|
mp3 songs free download
I do agree with all of the ideas you have offered to your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for starters. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy. I have learn this post and if I could I wish to recommend you some attention-grabbing issues or suggestions. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!|
Grupo Serval presidios
What’s up to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are good designed for new visitors.|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present something back and help others such as you helped me.|
Dadado Veig
Hey very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also? I’m glad to seek out numerous helpful info here within the publish, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
Hi there, yup this piece of writing is genuinely good and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.|