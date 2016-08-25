A esta edad las mujeres son infieles

Hace algunos años se decía que los hombres eran más propensos a ser infieles, hoy en día ha incrementado el porcentaje de mujeres infieles.
Estudios realizados en la Universidad de Chicago revelan que en la actualidad las mujeres son más infieles que los hombres.
La edad en la que las mujeres son más propensas a ser infieles es a los 39, se dice la “edad del peligro”.
Al estar a punto de cumplir 40 años las mujeres entran en una etapa de crisis, se le llamacrisis de la mediana edad.
Es la etapa en la cual el cuerpo de la mujer sufre una nueva descarga hormonal, empieza a experimentar un rejuvenecimiento hormonal y por eso es posible que busque encuentros sexuales con alguien que no es su pareja.
“Me veo más joven que nunca y mucho más enérgica” confesó Gwyneth Paltrow (actriz, 43 años)
En el también llamado segundo aire, las mujeres se sienten más seguras, han alcanzado una madures por medio de sus experiencias de vida.
Es en este momento cuando es posible que sean infieles ya que hombres más jóvenes las buscan por su experiencia y seguridad.
Así es que ya sabes las mujeres infieles lo pueden ser a cualquier edad, pero a los 40 años es la edad más común para infidelidades por parte de la mujer.
